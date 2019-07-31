|
EVANS Daphne May (nee Heckenberg) July 29th 2019 Late of Fairfield Cherished Wife of Dave (Dec). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law to David and Carolyn, Colin and Cherrie. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to their children. Aged 93 Years Always and Forever In Our Hearts The relatives and friends of DAPHNE MAY EVANS are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Friday August 2nd 2019 in the Reflection Chapel of the Liverpool Cemetery commencing at 1pm. At the conclusion of service a burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Integrity Funerals Mark Malone Smithfield 9727 0400
Published in Fairfield City Champion on July 31, 2019